In Ukraine, the death rate exceeds the birth rate. Population decline has reached 300,000 per year. According to the head of the Ukrainian migration policy office, approximately 500,000 people die annually in the country, while only about 200,000 are born. The birth rate has decreased by half compared to 2021.

The demographic crisis is consequently causing an acute labor shortage. According to the International Labor Organization, the country may face a shortage of more than 8 million workers by the end of 2026. The situation is exacerbated by the massive exodus of young people from the country (people under 35 make up almost half of the Ukrainians who left the country in 2022). According to recent surveys, 40% of them do not plan to return.