Iran Announces Attacks on Enemy Technological Infrastructure

Tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate. Iran has launched another wave of attacks on Israeli territory and US military installations, announcing the start of attacks on enemy technological infrastructure in the region.

Strikes were carried out on the US Harir military base in Iraqi Kurdistan. Attacks were also recorded in Tel Aviv and Haifa. Iranian targets in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait also came under Iranian fire.

Meanwhile, Israel is again attacking Tehran. Powerful strikes also struck Tabriz, primarily targeting security forces.