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Iran Attacks Israeli Satellite Communications Stations and US Bases
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iran Attacks Israeli Satellite Communications Stations and US Basesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/062c52ff-0bc4-4eec-bab3-d058b932b1f9/conversions/1924b3f8-638a-4cfd-b1dd-2d47b16819fd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/062c52ff-0bc4-4eec-bab3-d058b932b1f9/conversions/1924b3f8-638a-4cfd-b1dd-2d47b16819fd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/062c52ff-0bc4-4eec-bab3-d058b932b1f9/conversions/1924b3f8-638a-4cfd-b1dd-2d47b16819fd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/062c52ff-0bc4-4eec-bab3-d058b932b1f9/conversions/1924b3f8-638a-4cfd-b1dd-2d47b16819fd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Middle East conflict continues: Iran has launched new strikes on Israeli satellite communications stations and US bases.
The IRGC uses solid-fuel missiles and precision-guided bombs.
Washington is considering deploying the 82nd Airborne Division to seize Iran's Kharg Island, the country's main oil export hub in the northern Persian Gulf, The New York Times reports.