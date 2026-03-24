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Iran Attacks Israeli Satellite Communications Stations and US Bases

Iran Attacks Israeli Satellite Communications Stations and US Bases

The Middle East conflict continues: Iran has launched new strikes on Israeli satellite communications stations and US bases.

The IRGC uses solid-fuel missiles and precision-guided bombs.

Washington is considering deploying the 82nd Airborne Division to seize Iran's Kharg Island, the country's main oil export hub in the northern Persian Gulf, The New York Times reports.

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In the worldMiddle EastU.S.A.