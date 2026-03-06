Iran Attacks US Bases in Kuwait and UAE

Iranian forces struck two US airbases in the UAE and Kuwait, destroying hangars at one and damaging runways at the other, BelTA reports, citing TASS.

This wave of strikes in Iran was described as revenge for the deaths in a school attack in the south of the country. "The target was the Al-Dhafra Air Base (UAE), home to American terrorists in the region. During the operation, in addition to destroying an advanced early warning radar, hangars for the storage and repair of MQ9 drones and U2 reconnaissance aircraft were destroyed and are still burning," the Fars news agency reported.

The IRGC also reported striking the Ali Al-Salam air base in Kuwait, claiming to have destroyed radar stations, fuel storage facilities, and two runways at the air base.