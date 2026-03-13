Iran claims it carried out its heaviest shelling of Israel since the conflict began

Iran carried out its heaviest missile attack on Israeli territory since the conflict began. This was announced by General Majid Mousavi, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Forces, according to TASS.

"Thirty super-heavy ballistic missiles, weighing between one and two tons, were launched at specific targets in the occupied territories. This operation disrupted and destroyed important Israeli regime aerial surveillance systems. This was the regime's heaviest combat attack. Now another part of the regime's skies is under our control," he wrote in his post on X.