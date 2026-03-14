Iran declares its readiness to defend the country to the last

Tehran sees no need for negotiations with Washington and has not asked the US for a ceasefire. This statement was made by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who emphasized the country's readiness to defend itself as long as necessary. According to him, Iran only strikes US military targets.

Iran is negotiating the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

The minister also announced that the country is discussing with a number of countries the safe passage of their ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the coalition that Trump said was supposed to ensure the safety of tankers passing through the strait appears to be on hold. Several countries have declared their intention not to participate in this venture.