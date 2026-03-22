Iran denies holding talks with US

The Iranian forces attacked a US airbase in Jordan, housing F-35 and F-15 fighter jets. Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament stated that Tehran did not hold talks with Washington, and that fake news is being used as an attempt to influence the energy market. A representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in turn, clarified that the country did not negotiate with the US, but received messages through intermediaries expressing a desire to resolve the conflict. The American side was also warned of the grave consequences of any attacks on critical infrastructure and of its readiness to give a decisive response. He emphasized that Tehran's position on the Strait of Hormuz and the conditions for ending the conflict has not changed.