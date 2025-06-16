Iran Eliminates Significant Number of Mossad Officers

Iran has reportedly neutralized a substantial number of officers and commanders during strikes against the centers of Mossad and Israel's military intelligence, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the elite branch of Iran's armed forces, announced that it had conducted strikes on the "operation planning center" of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in Tel Aviv, as well as on the headquarters of Israel's military intelligence, known as Aman.

"Following today's missile attack by the IRGC on Israeli intelligence centers, including the military intelligence organization known as Aman, and the intelligence and special operations service known as Mossad, a significant number of senior officers and intelligence commanders of the Israeli regime have been killed," the agency reported.

The publication notes that due to news censorship, Israel has not disclosed figures regarding casualties from Iranian strikes, particularly the number of casualties among intelligence officers and military leadership.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing Tehran of pursuing a clandestine nuclear weapons program that allegedly neared a point of no return. Targets of airstrikes and sabotage raids included nuclear facilities, military generals, prominent nuclear physicists, airbases, air defense systems, and ground-to-ground missile installations.

Iran, denying any military dimension to its nuclear program, responds with missile barrages and the deployment of attack drones. The targets of strikes in Tehran include military and military-industrial facilities of Israel. Both sides report increasing incidents of hits on residential buildings and civilian casualties.

Israel claims that over 20 people have been killed and more than 600 wounded due to Iranian strikes. Iran, in turn, reports over 220 fatalities and at least 1,800 injured.