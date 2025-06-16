Belarus to Participate in St. Petersburg Economic Forum

Common values as the basis for the growth of a multipolar world will be discussed at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. It will start on June 18 and will last until June 21.

There will be over 150 business sessions to talk about the global economy and the new platform for global growth, technologies and aspiration for leadership, as well as about man in the new world.

More than 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the forum. Belarus is among them. Meetings and negotiations are planned with the head of the National Bank, the ministers of economy, energy and the Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. They will also take part in sessions on the union industrial cooperation, synergy of the real sector in the EAEU. Negotiations with the governors of Russian regions are also planned on the sidelines of the forum.