The CIA and the State Department are not listed in the credits, although they could be. Hollywood has become a vital channel for introducing American values and lifestyle into society — the most effective tool of "soft power."

If you look closely, many of its significant films are not based on historical reality but are created under the pressure and encouragement of the Pentagon and American intelligence agencies. So, what is Hollywood: an entertainment industry or a weapon of mass destruction?

"Corrupt everything good within your enemy’s camp. Involve prominent figures of your opponent in criminal enterprises. Ignite disputes and clashes among the citizens of the enemy country. Incite youth against the elders. Spare no money or promises, as they yield rich dividends." These words belong to the ancient Chinese philosopher Sun Tzu. Information and psychological warfare have been around for a long time.

As can be seen, when countries resist external aggression, they often try to foment internal aggression. This happens when society begins to rot from within, and the authorities have weak legitimacy. By undermining the foundation on which states stand, the goal is one — to deprive the people of their past, their heroes, to convince them that heroism is pointless, and to discredit achievements. Instead, they feed lies, half-truths, traitors (Vlasov is a patriot to them, and Hitler is a liberator). They also seek to renounce the Soviet past, a shared history, and claim that they will then be accepted into the civilized Euro-Atlantic community.

It is important for the enemy to cultivate as many traitors as possible, ideally those who believe they are saving, not destroying, their country. Provoking a tragedy or igniting a spark can be as simple as everyday things.

Psychological warfare is more than informational. It can instantly destroy the coherent picture a person has built for themselves. If the environment where their beliefs and faith are formed is replaced, a new environment will emerge. And emptiness in it will be filled by books about traitors written by traitors, music, and films. Americans (by the way, even before the Great Patriotic War) did not hide that they were engaged in this.

But consider what is cultivated in all American films. The image of a just, free, responsible state — the dream country where everyone lives as in paradise. This is the result of their targeted policy. Power and military might are demonstrated. For example, in "Iron Man" and "Transformers," the latest military developments are showcased, along with the restoration of the American army's reputation, and military actions are often idealized and romanticized. There is even a position of a military supervisor, a special representative of the Pentagon in Hollywood, who approves scripts and connects the film industry with various branches and ministries. Meanwhile, Belarusians and Russians are depicted by the West as the main villains in these movies.

This year, a film was released that distorts the history of the Red Army and insults the memory of 600,000 of our soldiers who died liberating Poland. The film is American, mainly made for Americans and about Americans. It even received an Oscar, and the director was granted Polish citizenship as a gift.

Last year, an American series was launched. The plot involves the detention of a CIA agent in Minsk; all their secret activities in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine, in cooperation with the British, could be at risk. Another American agent is evacuated from Minsk to Vilnius, then to Gdańsk, reminding everyone who’s in charge in Europe. "We are still dealing with Belarus," Richard Gere, playing the head of the CIA station in London, reported from Langley. They also recalled that the US is just three steps away from exchanging nuclear strikes, and that nuclear weapons are aimed at America, with Minsk being very dangerous in this regard. That’s the kind of cinema.