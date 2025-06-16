Israel Threatens to Strike Iran's Nuclear Sites

Israel has issued a warning of an imminent attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, specifically targeting sites in Fordo, according to reports from Israel’s Channel 12 television on Tuesday.

"Fordo is also a problem that must be addressed without question," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated, as quoted by the channel.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing Tehran of pursuing a clandestine military nuclear program that allegedly neared a point of no return. The airstrikes and sabotage missions targeted nuclear installations, military leadership, prominent nuclear scientists, airbases, air defense systems, and ground-to-ground missile sites.