3.78 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.45 BYN
Israel Threatens to Strike Iran's Nuclear Sites
Israel has issued a warning of an imminent attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, specifically targeting sites in Fordo, according to reports from Israel’s Channel 12 television on Tuesday.
"Fordo is also a problem that must be addressed without question," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated, as quoted by the channel.
On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing Tehran of pursuing a clandestine military nuclear program that allegedly neared a point of no return. The airstrikes and sabotage missions targeted nuclear installations, military leadership, prominent nuclear scientists, airbases, air defense systems, and ground-to-ground missile sites.
Iran, denying any military aspect to its nuclear endeavors, responds with missile barrages and the deployment of attack drones. The targets of these strikes in Tehran include military and military-industrial facilities. Both sides report an increasing number of hits on residential buildings and civilian casualties.