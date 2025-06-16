3.78 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.45 BYN
TikTok Blocking May Be Delayed in the US
Text by:Editorial office news.by
TikTok Blocking May Be Delayed in the USnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/603dc91c-f2b8-4928-96aa-67a5b95c0c93/conversions/05df383d-8961-4949-a402-0b93cc0a4c1c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/603dc91c-f2b8-4928-96aa-67a5b95c0c93/conversions/05df383d-8961-4949-a402-0b93cc0a4c1c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/603dc91c-f2b8-4928-96aa-67a5b95c0c93/conversions/05df383d-8961-4949-a402-0b93cc0a4c1c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/603dc91c-f2b8-4928-96aa-67a5b95c0c93/conversions/05df383d-8961-4949-a402-0b93cc0a4c1c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
US President Donald Trump announced a possible delay in blocking the Chinese social network TikTok in the country to conclude a deal on its assets. This was reported by TASS.
"China's approval will probably be needed, but I think we'll get it," Trump answered a journalist's question about delaying the blocking.
After his inauguration on January 20, Trump signed an executive order that delayed the blocking of this platform in the country until April 5. He also told reporters that the US should have the right to half of TikTok, but did not explain what exactly this meant. On April 4, the US President signed an executive order according to which the social network's work in the country is extended for another 75 days, until June 19.