Iran has a clear advantage in war and will not negotiate with US

"Iran currently has a winning position, and Iran will certainly not negotiate, as there is no precedent in human military history for a winning side to suddenly agree to negotiate. In this situation, the United States is clearly losing. It's impossible to say they're losing militarily—that is, they launch strikes, they receive counterattacks, they intercept them, but the situation has reached a dead end for the United States. They failed to achieve what they wanted. The future is unclear. But for Iran, everything is clear. So, in this situation, who looks like the winner? Iran, because everything is clear to them: they're defending themselves, they've fought back. Accordingly, if we negotiate now, you understand, negotiations are conducted from the perspective of the winner and the loser. So who will be the loser in these negotiations? Trump won't admit he lost, so Iran doesn't want to negotiate."