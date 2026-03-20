Iran Proposes Creating Middle East Security Structure

Iran is proposing to create a Middle East security structure with the participation of countries in the region, BelTA reports, citing RIA Novosti.

"We are ready to resolve all issues with you (neighboring countries - BelTA). We propose creating a Middle East security structure, which will include Islamic countries, to ensure peace and stability in the region," Masoud Pezeshkian said in a statement.

On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran has responded by attacking Israeli territory, as well as US military facilities in the Middle East.