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Iran Proposes Creating Middle East Security Structure
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Iran Proposes Creating Middle East Security Structurenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5c7a9fd4-9942-4107-9338-07d7b52d730d/conversions/02c2180e-20dc-4ca8-ae34-184247b6d033-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5c7a9fd4-9942-4107-9338-07d7b52d730d/conversions/02c2180e-20dc-4ca8-ae34-184247b6d033-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5c7a9fd4-9942-4107-9338-07d7b52d730d/conversions/02c2180e-20dc-4ca8-ae34-184247b6d033-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5c7a9fd4-9942-4107-9338-07d7b52d730d/conversions/02c2180e-20dc-4ca8-ae34-184247b6d033-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Iran is proposing to create a Middle East security structure with the participation of countries in the region, BelTA reports, citing RIA Novosti.
"We are ready to resolve all issues with you (neighboring countries - BelTA). We propose creating a Middle East security structure, which will include Islamic countries, to ensure peace and stability in the region," Masoud Pezeshkian said in a statement.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran has responded by attacking Israeli territory, as well as US military facilities in the Middle East.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in airstrikes on Iran. The country declared 40 days of mourning.