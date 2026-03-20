Iran resumes natural gas exports to Iraq

Iran has resumed natural gas exports to Iraq, which were suspended in December 2025. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity.

"Today, the pumping of 5 million cubic meters of Iranian gas to Iraq was resumed," said ministry spokesman Ahmed Musa. He added that these volumes will gradually increase to support the Iraqi power grid and power plants.

Ahmed Musa noted that the operation of Iraqi power plants was seriously affected by the temporary supply disruption, which was, in particular, related to the "shelling of the Iranian South Pars field." During the outages, Baghdad was forced to use alternative fuels, coordinating gasoil supplies with the Oil Ministry and redistributing Iraqi gas supplies. A ministry spokesperson added that after the partial resumption of imports from Iran, Iraq's electricity generation stabilized at 14,000 MW.