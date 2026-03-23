Iran Sets Forth Conditions to U.S.

Tehran is interested not in a temporary ceasefire, but in a comprehensive peace agreement, as well as guarantees against future attacks by the United States and Israel. According to The New York Times, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi voiced these demands to U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Previously, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to postpone attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days. However, on March 24, a gas control building and a gas pressure regulating station in Isfahan, as well as a gas pipeline to a power plant in Khorramshahr, were hit. Media outlets did not specify whether these strikes were Israeli or American. Iran, in turn, launched a missile attack on central Israel. There are casualties.