Iran Threatens to Destroy Entire Energн Infrastructure of the Enemy

Iran will destroy all enemy fuel infrastructure after strikes on Iranian oil facilities. This was stated by a spokesman for the Central Headquarters of the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces.

Earlier, reports emerged of a US and Israeli attack on oil and gas facilities in the southern part of the country, specifically the South Pars field and the Assaluyeh industrial zone, which processes the field's resources. Iran subsequently issued a warning that it plans to attack oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

Iran Confirms Intelligence Chief's Death

Iran has confirmed that Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was killed last night in an Israeli airstrike. Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani was also killed the day before. A funeral was held for him in Tehran today. Iran's Supreme Leader declared that his assassins would pay for his death.