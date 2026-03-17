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Iran to introduce new rules for ship passage through the Strait of Hormuz

Iran to introduce new rules for ship passage through the Strait of Hormuz

After the war with the US and Israel ends, Iran plans to introduce new rules for ship passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the country's Foreign Minister announced.

According to Araghchi, this will be done to ensure permanent safe navigation. Iran, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates should act as guarantors of security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Furthermore, several countries, including China, could act as mediators in resolving the conflict.

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