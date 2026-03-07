Iran vows to retaliate against US and Israeli strikes on energy facilities

Tehran will attack energy facilities in the Middle East if the US and Israel continue to strike similar targets in Iran, the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters of the military command warned.

"We expect the governments of Islamic countries to warn the criminal United States and the Zionist regime against such steps as soon as possible, lest the flames of war flare up further. Otherwise, similar actions will occur in the region," IRIB quoted him as saying.

Iranian Parliamentary Energy Committee spokesman Ismail Hosseini reported that four oil storage facilities in Iran were hit the previous evening. The Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the attack amounts to chemical warfare against Iranian citizens, as dangerous toxic substances are being released into the air.

Representatives of the Iranian command noted that they have so far refrained from retaliatory attacks of this magnitude, despite having information about the entire fuel and energy infrastructure.

"If you are prepared to tolerate oil prices exceeding $200 per barrel, then continue playing," Khatam al-Anbia added.