Iranian Foreign Ministry calls strikes on oil storage facilities tantamount to chemical warfare

Strikes on Iranian fuel storage facilities are tantamount to a declaration of chemical warfare against the country's citizens, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated, according to TASS.

According to Esmail Baghaei, the conflict has entered a dangerous new phase with deliberate strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure. "These attacks on fuel storage facilities are tantamount to nothing less than a deliberate chemical warfare against Iranian citizens," he wrote on his X social media page.

Earlier, Esmail Hosseini, a spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's Energy Committee, reported strikes on four oil storage facilities in Iran. Several media outlets attributed the attacks to the US and Israel.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society reported that residents of the country have been warned of acid rain due to toxins released into the atmosphere following oil storage explosions.