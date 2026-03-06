Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Iranian President apologize to Persian Gulf countries for attacks on them

Iranian President apologize to Persian Gulf countries for attacks on them

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to the Persian Gulf countries in a televised address for the attacks on them.

From now on, the head of the Islamic Republic said, Tehran will only attack neighboring countries if they attack Iran first. Pezeshkian also expressed hope for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

The Iranian president's pre-recorded address was broadcast on television after the morning strikes on Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Разделы:

In the world