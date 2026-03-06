3.74 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.37 BYN
Iranian President apologize to Persian Gulf countries for attacks on them
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iranian President apologize to Persian Gulf countries for attacks on themnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40a84768-95fa-45c8-8bf8-62c85f6f4be4/conversions/834acc62-61c3-47bb-a494-d47ee37632e5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40a84768-95fa-45c8-8bf8-62c85f6f4be4/conversions/834acc62-61c3-47bb-a494-d47ee37632e5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40a84768-95fa-45c8-8bf8-62c85f6f4be4/conversions/834acc62-61c3-47bb-a494-d47ee37632e5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/40a84768-95fa-45c8-8bf8-62c85f6f4be4/conversions/834acc62-61c3-47bb-a494-d47ee37632e5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologized to the Persian Gulf countries in a televised address for the attacks on them.
From now on, the head of the Islamic Republic said, Tehran will only attack neighboring countries if they attack Iran first. Pezeshkian also expressed hope for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
The Iranian president's pre-recorded address was broadcast on television after the morning strikes on Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.