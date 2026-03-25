Iran's largest cities subjected to intense bombing

Iran's largest cities, including Tehran, have been subjected to numerous airstrikes, TASS reports, citing the Ash-Sharq television channel.

According to the channel, intense bombing is underway in Tehran, Mashhad in the northeast, Isfahan in the central region, as well as the southern city of Shiraz and Bandar Abbas, one of the Islamic Republic's largest port cities on the Persian Gulf. There are no reports yet of damage or possible casualties as a result of the airstrikes.

Meanwhile, the Izvestia newspaper, citing the Sabereen news channel, reported that Iranian forces launched a missile strike on Israel's largest thermal power plant, Orot Rabin. The facility is located on the Mediterranean coast, near the city of Hadera. According to published footage, an explosion occurred near the plant, causing a large cloud of smoke. No direct hits were recorded. However, Israel is expressing concern about potential risks to the energy sector, as the plant supplies approximately 25% of the country's electricity.