Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Revenge on US and Israel in His First Address

Iran will avenge the victims of US and Israeli strikes, the country's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, warned in his first address to the nation, RIA Novosti reports.

"I assure everyone that we will not hesitate to avenge the blood of your martyrs," he said in a statement published by his press service.

Khamenei demanded compensation from Washington and Tel Aviv for damages from the attacks. He said the Strait of Hormuz must remain closed. Iran will use it as leverage in the conflict. However, Tehran could open new fronts in the war if hostilities continue.

The Supreme Leader also called on Middle Eastern countries to close American bases as soon as possible, adding that he looks forward to constructive relations with their neighbors.