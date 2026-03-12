Iran's UN Ambassador: Iran has no plans to close the Strait of Hormuz

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5bb41c0-5f33-4052-933f-ad81bb36cea0/conversions/2a67759a-f64c-4b77-be55-576d99410704-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5bb41c0-5f33-4052-933f-ad81bb36cea0/conversions/2a67759a-f64c-4b77-be55-576d99410704-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5bb41c0-5f33-4052-933f-ad81bb36cea0/conversions/2a67759a-f64c-4b77-be55-576d99410704-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e5bb41c0-5f33-4052-933f-ad81bb36cea0/conversions/2a67759a-f64c-4b77-be55-576d99410704-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Tehran has no plans of closing the Strait of Hormuz, the country's Permanent Representative to the UN stated.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations emphasized that Iran has an inalienable right to maintain peace and security in the Strait of Hormuz; it is their responsibility.

However, amid the escalating conflict, shipping through the strategically important strait has virtually ceased. Insurers have begun reviewing their coverage amid growing security threats.