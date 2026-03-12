3.72 BYN
Iran's UN Ambassador: Iran has no plans to close the Strait of Hormuz
Tehran has no plans of closing the Strait of Hormuz, the country's Permanent Representative to the UN stated.
Amir Saeid Iravani, Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations emphasized that Iran has an inalienable right to maintain peace and security in the Strait of Hormuz; it is their responsibility.
However, amid the escalating conflict, shipping through the strategically important strait has virtually ceased. Insurers have begun reviewing their coverage amid growing security threats.
To save the global energy market from the energy crisis, Washington temporarily exempted Russian oil from sanctions. The U.S. administration announced a temporary easing of restrictions. According to Western media, the U.S. has officially allowed third countries to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products, which are currently on vessels at sea.