IRGC announces destruction of 80% of radars and key facilities at US bases

The Iranian military has destroyed 80% of the radars and key facilities at US bases in the Middle East in just a few days, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces), RIA Novosti reports.

"Over the past few days, according to published satellite images, the Iranian armed forces have destroyed more than 80% of strategic radars, key and vital points at US bases," the Fars news agency reported.