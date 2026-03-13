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IRGC announces destruction of 80% of radars and key facilities at US bases
Text by:Editorial office news.by
IRGC announces destruction of 80% of radars and key facilities at US basesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/887f3a49-341f-47cf-9cb4-d019fbdd91cd/conversions/a0e2ce19-e2a6-49cf-91d6-017e1002ba6f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/887f3a49-341f-47cf-9cb4-d019fbdd91cd/conversions/a0e2ce19-e2a6-49cf-91d6-017e1002ba6f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/887f3a49-341f-47cf-9cb4-d019fbdd91cd/conversions/a0e2ce19-e2a6-49cf-91d6-017e1002ba6f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/887f3a49-341f-47cf-9cb4-d019fbdd91cd/conversions/a0e2ce19-e2a6-49cf-91d6-017e1002ba6f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Iranian military has destroyed 80% of the radars and key facilities at US bases in the Middle East in just a few days, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces), RIA Novosti reports.
"Over the past few days, according to published satellite images, the Iranian armed forces have destroyed more than 80% of strategic radars, key and vital points at US bases," the Fars news agency reported.
The IRGC also recalled that on the morning of March 15, Iranian armed forces used drones and missiles to attack air traffic control towers and equipment depots at the Al-Dhafra airbase in the UAE, the Al-Udeiri and Ali al-Salem airbases in Kuwait, and the Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain.