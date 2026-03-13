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IRGC calls on residents to leave areas near US facilities in Middle East
Text by:Editorial office news.by
IRGC calls on residents to leave areas near US facilities in Middle Eastnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/53315b8b-4ff7-4fed-9e37-55890b9a9d3b/conversions/533597fb-e684-4874-86fa-6b2466dac9fc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/53315b8b-4ff7-4fed-9e37-55890b9a9d3b/conversions/533597fb-e684-4874-86fa-6b2466dac9fc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/53315b8b-4ff7-4fed-9e37-55890b9a9d3b/conversions/533597fb-e684-4874-86fa-6b2466dac9fc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/53315b8b-4ff7-4fed-9e37-55890b9a9d3b/conversions/533597fb-e684-4874-86fa-6b2466dac9fc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
In response to the shelling of factories in Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has called on residents living in close proximity to US industrial facilities in the Middle East to leave these areas, RIA Novosti reports.
"We strongly urge residents of areas adjacent to industrial facilities in which the Americans have a stake to leave these areas," the Fars news agency quoted the IRGC as saying. The IRGC also called for the evacuation of all US facilities from the region.