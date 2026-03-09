3.73 BYN
IRGC: Iran to no Longer Launch Missiles with Warheads Smaller than 1 Ton
Missile attacks continue in the Middle East. According to the Fars news agency, Israel and the United States launched airstrikes on parts of Tehran, as well as the cities of Isfahan, Karaj, and Tabriz.
Reports have been received of a strike on a school in the city of Khomein. No casualties have yet been reported. Sixteen students at Payame Noor University were also reported killed. Details of the incident have not been released.
Meanwhile, Tehran has launched another missile attacks at Israel. The IRGC has stated that Iran will no longer launch missiles with warheads weighing less than a ton and promises to increase the duration and scope of its missile launches. Tehran has already used 10 such missiles against the Jewish state. Iranian forces also launched a missile attack on an American base in Bahrain. A fire has been reported.