IRGC: Iran to no Longer Launch Missiles with Warheads Smaller than 1 Ton

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5c89ec2b-716f-4fd9-97d5-3fb3fb37f17f/conversions/a5dcf7ed-3190-4189-8a5c-41293b44b512-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5c89ec2b-716f-4fd9-97d5-3fb3fb37f17f/conversions/a5dcf7ed-3190-4189-8a5c-41293b44b512-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5c89ec2b-716f-4fd9-97d5-3fb3fb37f17f/conversions/a5dcf7ed-3190-4189-8a5c-41293b44b512-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5c89ec2b-716f-4fd9-97d5-3fb3fb37f17f/conversions/a5dcf7ed-3190-4189-8a5c-41293b44b512-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Missile attacks continue in the Middle East. According to the Fars news agency, Israel and the United States launched airstrikes on parts of Tehran, as well as the cities of Isfahan, Karaj, and Tabriz.

Reports have been received of a strike on a school in the city of Khomein. No casualties have yet been reported. Sixteen students at Payame Noor University were also reported killed. Details of the incident have not been released.