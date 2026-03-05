IRGC released details of attack on school in Iran

Missile exchanges continue in the Middle East. The Iranian army struck two US air bases – in the UAE and Kuwait – destroying hangars at one and damaging runways at the other. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported this. They also stated that the attack on a school in southern Iran, which killed 165 students, was carried out from the US-run Al-Dhafra Air Base in the UAE. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called on the US to immediately conduct an impartial investigation into the school strikes. Several media outlets have also reported that the US military was behind the strikes. Several hours ago, an explosion also rocked eastern Tehran. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that the death toll from Israeli strikes has risen to 217. In Iran itself, more than 1,300 people have died in the escalation, according to the local Red Cross.

Residents of Tehran took to the streets this evening with posters reading "We stand to the end" and portraits of Khamenei. People are shouting anti-American and anti-Israeli slogans.

Donald Trump is sticking to his guns. After declaring that the US would seek a change in Iran's leadership, he wrote a new post stating that there will be no deal with Tehran other than unconditional surrender. For its part, Iran has made it clear it has no intention of backing down. As the Islamic Republic's ambassador to Russia stated, his country is not afraid of a ground operation because it has the forces "to kill everyone on the ground."

The EU will discuss escalation risks with Gulf leaders.