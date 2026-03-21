IRGC Threatens to Completely Close the Strait of Hormuz in Response to Trump's Threats

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b98fb371-54e9-469f-87a9-35e6f7f3e214/conversions/5a414f75-d037-4ead-8c0a-8ba1c3c3b9dd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b98fb371-54e9-469f-87a9-35e6f7f3e214/conversions/5a414f75-d037-4ead-8c0a-8ba1c3c3b9dd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b98fb371-54e9-469f-87a9-35e6f7f3e214/conversions/5a414f75-d037-4ead-8c0a-8ba1c3c3b9dd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b98fb371-54e9-469f-87a9-35e6f7f3e214/conversions/5a414f75-d037-4ead-8c0a-8ba1c3c3b9dd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Middle East remains in flames: Israel launched an airstrike on a residential area of the Iranian city of Urmia, with emergency services responding to the scene.

The IDF also struck a strategically important bridge in southern Lebanon, crossing the Litani River. Tel Aviv stated that the operation was part of a plan to isolate Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Tehran is attacking new Israeli army deployment points. A large fragment of an Iranian missile fell in the courtyard of a school in central Israel. Also in Tel Aviv, fragments of a cluster bomb fell near residential buildings, damaging a building.

A the same time, the IRGC is threatening to completely close the Strait of Hormuz in response to Trump's threats to "destroy" Iranian power plants if the strait is not opened within 48 hours.