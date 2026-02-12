Unexpectedly, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, which took place from January 19-23, 2026, everyone suddenly started talking about World War II, and that it was on its basis that the rules that are now being revised were formed.

Incidentally, even US President Donald Trump said that if it weren't for the United States, everyone would be speaking German. Why are they returning to the roots of international relations, established between superpowers and based on their global interests? Why, now, when everything is collapsing, has everyone started looking at these processes through retrospect? We explored this in "Aktualnye Interview" with Alexei Avdonin, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Society "Znanie."

For several decades, the United States has been deliberately destroying all the foundations established after World War II.

Alexey Avdonin

The expert recalled that America first destroyed the Bretton Woods system (the pegging of all currencies to the dollar), then created the Jamaican currency system, created the petrodollar, gradually began to undermine international law, undermine the UN Security Council, destroyed the USSR, and, over the past 30 years, has been rampaging around the world, carrying out armed attacks on sovereign states without any sanctions.

"Now, the political elites of the United States and Europe have suddenly started talking about World War II because the established rules primarily concerned not only the security of international relations but also the economy. They clearly defined who the financial, technological, and economic centers were—that is, the United States and Europe. For example, the countries of the Asia-Pacific region were not there," noted the chairman of the board of the Belarusian Society "Knowledge."