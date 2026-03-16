The military aggression against Tehran has been going on for three weeks. On March 17, Tel Aviv announced the assassination of the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. The only confirmed events are massive strikes on Tehran.

Israel claims that the attacks are exclusively on military targets. But then, why are there so many civilian casualties?

In response, Iran is forced to attack US military bases and infrastructure facilities in the region. For example, strikes have been carried out on deployments in Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and naval ships.

The consequences of the crisis are felt far beyond the Middle East. The global economy is facing a fuel shock.

In the Netherlands, gasoline prices have exceeded 2.5 euros (just over 8.5 Belarusian rubles). This is a record high since 2022. In Britain, they're already considering restricting fuel sales.