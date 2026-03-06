3.74 BYN
Israel Announces New Phase of Operation in Iran
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Israel has launched the next phase of operation Lion's Roar against Iran, focusing attacks on industrial facilities within the country, BelTA reports, citing TASS.
"We (Israel - BelTA) have moved to the next phase of the operation, expanding attacks on key industrial facilities in Iran," said Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Brigadier General Efi Defrin.
According to Defrin, "in recent months, Israel's intelligence agency has been monitoring Iran's efforts to restore its industrial infrastructure and increase the number of missiles it possesses."