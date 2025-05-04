Israel Approves Plan to Expand Military Offensive in Gaza Strip

The Israeli government has unanimously approved a plan to expand the military offensive in the Gaza Strip, writes The Times of Israel, citing an Israeli official, reports BELTA.

It is expected that the plan will be implemented only after US President Donald Trump's visit to the region next week, and until then, efforts will be made to reach an agreement with Hamas on a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Furthermore, according to the official, the security cabinet approved a plan to resume aid deliveries to Gaza. It is noted that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was the only one who voted against the plan. "The cabinet also overwhelmingly supported the possibility of introducing humanitarian distribution of international aid, if necessary, provided that it does not allow Hamas to control the supplies," stated the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Israeli and Arab officials familiar with the matter, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will not be directly involved in the distribution of humanitarian aid in the enclave. Instead, troops will be tasked with providing an outer layer of security for private contractors and international organizations distributing the aid.