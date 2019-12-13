PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Israel attacks defense factories and research center in Aleppo

The situation in the Middle East remains tense.

On the evening of January 2, the Israeli Air Force attacked several targets in the southern Syrian province of Aleppo. Specifically, defense enterprises and a research center. In addition, targets in the Damascus area were hit, and the largest dam in southern Syria was taken under control.

The IDF also reported airstrikes on targets in southern Lebanon, from which Hezbollah launched rockets. The Israeli army now intends to establish a permanent presence in both Syria and Lebanon.

Plans have been developed to create 12 outposts in southern Lebanon (one opposite each northern Israeli settlement) and 9 outposts in Syria in the Golan Heights area. The IDF operation in the Gaza Strip continues. As a result of Israeli airstrikes, at least 40 people in refugee camps were killed. Air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem after the military announced the launch of a missile from Yemen. It was intercepted without causing damage.

