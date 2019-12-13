Israel attacks defense factories and research center in Aleppo

The situation in the Middle East remains tense.

On the evening of January 2, the Israeli Air Force attacked several targets in the southern Syrian province of Aleppo. Specifically, defense enterprises and a research center. In addition, targets in the Damascus area were hit, and the largest dam in southern Syria was taken under control.

The IDF also reported airstrikes on targets in southern Lebanon, from which Hezbollah launched rockets. The Israeli army now intends to establish a permanent presence in both Syria and Lebanon.