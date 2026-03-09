The war in the Middle East may have crossed a red line. Israel has struck Iran's nuclear facilities. These laboratories are essentially the brains of Iran's nuclear program. Eyewitnesses report bright flashes over Karaj and the capital, and power outages have occurred in western regions. Iran remains silent, neither confirming nor denying.

The scale of the madness is escalating. In ten days of war, Iran has already launched more than 500 ballistic missiles and 2,000 drones at US bases in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has closed the door to negotiations: Minister Araghchi declared that there is nothing more to discuss with the Americans – the "bitter experience" of Geneva, where they were bombed during the nuclear talks, has become a permanent inoculation.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has reported its readiness to fight at full speed for six months, and they promise to soon unveil "new weapons the enemy has never seen."

Reports of significant destruction are leaking out of Tel Aviv. An Israeli journalist has called for food aid. There are disruptions in the supply of certain foodstuffs.