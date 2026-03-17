Israel Reports Death of Iran's Intelligence Chief

Israel has announced the assassination of Iran's intelligence chief. Esmail Khatib was reportedly killed in a nighttime strike.

Tehran has not yet commented on the news. Khatib was considered close to the new Supreme Leader Khamenei and a hard-liner.

Meanwhile, Iran is paying its respects to Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, who was killed in US and Israeli strikes. Funerals are also underway for the head of the Basij militia and the sailors of the frigate that was attacked by a US Navy submarine.

Iran reported that in retaliation for Larijani's assassination, it struck Israeli refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport. A residential building near Tel Aviv came under heavy rocket fire, killing two people. Israeli forces later recorded a new wave of attacks. Air targets are being intercepted.

Meanwhile, the US and Israel launched an airstrike on a courthouse in Fars Province in southern Iran. Several people were killed.

Furthermore, Iran reported damage to eight pharmaceutical factories as a result of the US-Israeli attacks.

Tel Aviv is also continuing its operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The IDF reported the destruction of 80 of the group's military installations. Assets of the Al-Qard al-Hasan organization, described as the financial arm of the Shiite organization, were also struck in Beirut.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported the deaths of six people in Beirut as a result of the Israeli attack. Among the dead is the director of political programs for a Hezbollah-owned television channel.