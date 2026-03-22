Israel Reports Strikes on Iranian Government Targets in Central Tehran

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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), according to the IDF Spokesperson's Office, have launched a series of strikes on government targets in central Tehran, RIA Novosti reports.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office stated that "the IDF is currently striking Iranian government targets in the center of the Iranian capital."