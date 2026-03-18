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Israel strikes Iran's South Pars gas field, the world's largest
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Israel strikes Iran's South Pars gas field, the world's largestnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/259df569-8b93-48f5-9199-f084a4f79868/conversions/3de21f55-de94-4cdc-899b-1c33657444a3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/259df569-8b93-48f5-9199-f084a4f79868/conversions/3de21f55-de94-4cdc-899b-1c33657444a3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/259df569-8b93-48f5-9199-f084a4f79868/conversions/3de21f55-de94-4cdc-899b-1c33657444a3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/259df569-8b93-48f5-9199-f084a4f79868/conversions/3de21f55-de94-4cdc-899b-1c33657444a3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Arab governments are furious over Israel's strike on Iran's South Pars gas field, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Tehran is retaliating by striking oil facilities. It has twice attacked facilities in Qatar – the strikes could lead to a 50% increase in LNG prices.
Work has been halted at Abu Dhabi's largest natural gas processing complex. The Saudi port of Yanbu has been attacked, and the UAE has reported incidents at gas and oil facilities.
The conflicting parties continue to exchange strikes. Iran has announced the beginning of its 64th wave of strikes against Israel. The IDF, in turn, attacked the IRGC drone control center.