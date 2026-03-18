Israel strikes Iran's South Pars gas field, the world's largest

Arab governments are furious over Israel's strike on Iran's South Pars gas field, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Tehran is retaliating by striking oil facilities. It has twice attacked facilities in Qatar – the strikes could lead to a 50% increase in LNG prices.

Work has been halted at Abu Dhabi's largest natural gas processing complex. The Saudi port of Yanbu has been attacked, and the UAE has reported incidents at gas and oil facilities.