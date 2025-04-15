Israel is poised to expand its military operations in the Gaza Strip should Hamas, the Palestinian movement, refuse to agree to a temporary ceasefire aimed at halting hostilities and facilitating a prisoner exchange. This assertion was made by Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"If Hamas continues its obstinacy," Katz declared, "the operation in the Gaza Strip will be broadened and will progress to the next stages." His words were disseminated by the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Earlier, Katz introduced new military strategies for conducting operations within Gaza, which include increasing strikes against Palestinian factions, thoroughly clearing captured territories using heavy machinery, and continuously expanding the Israeli security zone at the expense of the Palestinian enclave.

Israel Katz has stated that Israeli forces will remain in the so-called security zones within Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria indefinitely. "Unlike previous operations, the Israel Defense Forces will not withdraw from the territories that have been captured and secured," Katz emphasized.

In a significant move, Israel previously halted the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, aiming to undermine Hamas's grip on the civilian population in the region.

On the night of March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed airstrikes on Gaza. The Prime Minister of Israel stated that these attacks continued in response to Hamas's refusal to accept a U.S. proposed plan for extending the ceasefire and releasing hostages. Hamas is reported to still hold 59 hostages in the sector, more than half of whom are believed to be deceased.