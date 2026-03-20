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Israeli army announces strike on facility in Tehran where nuclear weapons were developed
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Israeli army announces strike on facility in Tehran where nuclear weapons were developednews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e40522b-a067-445d-9c25-c23473d10208/conversions/55401d1a-c311-4994-bcba-13515ecaf7e4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e40522b-a067-445d-9c25-c23473d10208/conversions/55401d1a-c311-4994-bcba-13515ecaf7e4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e40522b-a067-445d-9c25-c23473d10208/conversions/55401d1a-c311-4994-bcba-13515ecaf7e4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e40522b-a067-445d-9c25-c23473d10208/conversions/55401d1a-c311-4994-bcba-13515ecaf7e4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Israeli army announced a strike on a facility on the grounds of the Malik al-Ashtar University of Technology in Tehran. According to the Israeli side, components for nuclear weapons were being developed there, TASS reports.
According to the statement, the facility was a "strategic research and development facility belonging to the Iranian military industry and missile forces." "The facility on the grounds of Malik al-Ashtar University was used to develop nuclear weapons and their components," the statement asserted.
Iranian authorities have previously consistently denied the existence of a nuclear weapons program in the Islamic Republic.
The IAEA stated that there was no information about damage to the nuclear center in Israel.