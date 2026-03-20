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Israeli army announces strike on facility in Tehran where nuclear weapons were developed

Israeli army announces strike on facility in Tehran where nuclear weapons were developed

The Israeli army announced a strike on a facility on the grounds of the Malik al-Ashtar University of Technology in Tehran. According to the Israeli side, components for nuclear weapons were being developed there, TASS reports.

According to the statement, the facility was a "strategic research and development facility belonging to the Iranian military industry and missile forces." "The facility on the grounds of Malik al-Ashtar University was used to develop nuclear weapons and their components," the statement asserted.

Iranian authorities have previously consistently denied the existence of a nuclear weapons program in the Islamic Republic.

The IAEA stated that there was no information about damage to the nuclear center in Israel.

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