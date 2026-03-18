It will take US years to replenish ammunition expended in war with Iran

It will take the US years to replenish the ammunition expended during the conflict with Iran. This was reported by The Economist, citing an analysis by experts at the Payne Institute for Public Policy in Colorado, according to TASS.

According to the Economist, the US expended more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition in the first four days of hostilities, and about 11,000 in the 16 days, making the operation one of the most intensive in modern history.

In the first days, over a thousand expensive, high-precision, long-range missiles were used, as well as more than 300 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Significant resources were also devoted to air defense. During the first week, the US used approximately 140 Patriot interceptors and over 150 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense systems. However, the publication notes that stockpiles of these weapons were initially limited. Replenishing all the munitions will take years, the magazine emphasizes.

According to experts, the cost of replenishing the munitions expended in the first days of the conflict alone could reach $20-26 billion, but limited production capacity and component shortages remain key challenges.