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Japanese Scientists Predict Spread of Ebola
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Major international transport hubs in Europe and the Middle East are at risk of spreading the deadly Ebolavirus.
Japanese specialists conducted extensive mathematical modeling. The study considered data from 11,000 airports, 600,000 routes, and 330 million passenger flows.
According to calculations, if the epidemic situation in Congo and Uganda worsens, there is a 92% chance that infected air passengers could end up in Belgium, France, the UAE, and Turkey within the next month.