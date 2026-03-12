Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Kallas Accuses U.S. of Wanting to Divide EU

Image

Transatlantic unity is fraying. Kaja Kallas accused the U.S. of wanting to divide the EU.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the head of European diplomacy stated: "It's important for everyone to understand what the U. It's actually important for everybody to understand is that the U.S. has been very clear that they want to divide Europe. They don't like ⁠the European Union".

Kallas added that Washington is now using tactics that only Europe's adversaries employ.

Earlier, Trump said that EU countries have become weak and "unrecognizable."

Разделы:

In the worldEuropeU.S.A.