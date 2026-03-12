3.72 BYN
Kallas Accuses U.S. of Wanting to Divide EU
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Transatlantic unity is fraying. Kaja Kallas accused the U.S. of wanting to divide the EU.
In an interview with the Financial Times, the head of European diplomacy stated: "It's important for everyone to understand what the U. It's actually important for everybody to understand is that the U.S. has been very clear that they want to divide Europe. They don't like the European Union".
Kallas added that Washington is now using tactics that only Europe's adversaries employ.
Earlier, Trump said that EU countries have become weak and "unrecognizable."