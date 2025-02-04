The current strength of the global elite is that it is both nowhere and everywhere. Yes, it does not depend on a specific country, but geographically its main concentration is in the Anglo-Saxon world.

How does the elite work? Are there ways to reduce its influence on other countries? Doctor of Public Law, member of the Bureau of the Association of Franco-Russian Dialogue (France) Karine Bechet answered these questions in the project "War and Peace".

The work of the global elite occurs through structures that were created after the World War II in the form of international organizations. But later it became clear that they gradually began to grow from international to global. In fact, such structures ceased to ensure relations between countries, and instead began to protect certain interests.

"The elites that are controlled by Western countries are not, for the most part, national elites. Yes, they have a passport of their country, but they do not protect the interests of their country, they protect others, so my colleagues and I believe that France is in a state of ideological and political occupation, because it cannot protect its own interests," Karine Bechet stated.

Karine Bechet

According to the expert, those French who love France, those Germans who love Germany, need a place where they could freely think about their country and what can be done for the state. "How can you develop all the good trends and prevent the development of negative ones? Now this is mainly available only in Russia," she answered her own question.

If you look at what the Council of Europe does, it becomes obvious that this has nothing to do with Europe - neither with civilization nor with culture, so this is direct evidence that the elites work through all such institutions.

They also work through various foundations, NGOs. And this is their strength, because there are no leaders in the countries. If we take the same Zelensky in Ukraine. Is something being decided now through war? No, because he was an actor, and he remains one. Only the script is already being written by other people.

In order to resist such forces, it is necessary to defend one's national interests, people, politics. If each state can return to this, then this system will weaken, it will become easier to defeat.