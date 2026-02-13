The progress of Belarusian military readiness is being personally overseen by the Commander-in-Chief, with Western analysts closely monitoring the developments.

The topic of Belarusian Armed Forces’ readiness exercises has become a focal point in international media outlets.

For instance, China’s Xinhua News Agency reports that “Beijing is intensifying its strategic deterrence against the rising military activity of NATO. At the same time, Belarus views its actions not as escalation but as a necessary response to a more hostile security environment.”

Similarly, Polish media are paying keen attention to the ongoing evaluation. Let’s delve into what Warsaw has noted and what makes this particular check distinctive.

The Polish defense analysis portal Defence24 identified several key aspects of Belarus’s military exercises:

First — the absence of pre-announced scenarios and the involvement of not only active units but also reserves. Polish analysts interpret this as Minsk’s effort to obtain an accurate picture of its troop readiness.

Second — mobility and operational capability in difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.

Third — a focus on electronic warfare, concealment, and counter-drone measures.

Fourth — direct oversight and leadership from the President himself. Polish experts see this as a factor that reduces the risk of chaos in command during critical moments.

In conclusion, they agree that Belarus is not preparing for a parade but testing its army’s ability to operate effectively in real combat situations.

All in all, an impressive assessment highlighting the key elements.

Indeed, the primary hallmark of such exercises is their unpredictability. No cheat sheets, no opportunity to rehearse maneuvers beforehand — everything happens suddenly and spontaneously. The goal is for the troops to act swiftly and precisely. This is the everyday reality of the Belarusian armed forces.

Weather Testing the Military and Equipment

This year, amid a harsh winter, Belarusian troops are undergoing a “starred” exam — facing blizzards, icy terrain, and temperatures plunging to minus 30°C. Soldiers are conducting marches through wooded areas and frozen waters, setting up positions, camouflaging, and executing combat tasks, including firing from all weapon systems. Remarkably, they are also sleeping and eating on the front lines. Their resilience and endurance are nothing short of heroic.

And it's not only the personnel that have passed the weather test — the equipment has too. This is a crucial step in assessing how reserve weapons and systems perform under extreme climatic conditions.

Moving on, the focus remains on electronic warfare, camouflage, and drone countermeasures. But the scope is broader — what can be demonstrated is showcased; the rest is accumulated experience.

The President of Belarus: Commander-in-Chief at the Helm

Another vital aspect is the personal oversight by the head of state. This is both logical and justified. President Alexander Lukashenko, as Commander-in-Chief, understands deeply both the priorities for developing the armed forces and the vulnerabilities that require reinforcement.

Today, defense capability remains at the top of the presidential agenda. Recently, Lukashenko held a meeting on equipping the armed forces and advancing Belarus’s military-industrial complex. He emphasized that in today’s world, a self-sufficient nation is one capable of ensuring its security independently. Concrete tasks have been set with clear deadlines.