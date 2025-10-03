In Georgia, voting results are being summarized. Candidates from the ruling party "Georgian Dream" won the mayoral elections and local council deputies in all municipalities, according to the Central Election Commission after counting 100% of the protocols.

Western structures attempted to use the electoral campaign to destabilize Georgia's internal political situation. The country's prime minister blamed foreign diplomats for the unrest, including the EU ambassador, whom Kobakhidze accused of attempting to overthrow the country's constitutional order.

Radically inclined protesters, under flags of the USA and the EU, demanded that the Georgian government resign and return to a course of European integration. The organizers claimed it was a peaceful demonstration, but it quickly escalated into riots: protesters set trash on fire, erected barricades, threw cobblestones at law enforcement officers, and attempted to storm the presidential palace in Tbilisi.

During the unrest, 32 law enforcement officers and 6 protesters were injured. The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the detention of all five members of the protest organizing committee.

Among them are a former prosecutor general, a deputy chief of the country's General Staff, and members of opposition parties. Prime Minister Kobakhidze stated that those responsible for attempting to stage a Maidan will face the strictest response. At the same time, the politician emphasized: Georgia is not the country where foreign agents will be allowed to overthrow the government.

Yesterday, the situation in Georgia was tense. The streets of Tbilisi burned, and damage was inflicted on state property. A restaurant was even set on fire, and riots occurred.