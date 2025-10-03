The analysts are calling the Czech parliamentary elections a turning point. A guest on the First Information Channel offers an opinion.

Alexey Belyaev, political scientist, Dean of the Department of Journalism at BSU

"The Czech Republic has always been a pro-European state. Certain policy directions may change due to internal selfish or personal interests, but they will not change significantly. Of course, an anti-Ukrainian trend is expected, first and foremost, which may intensify, since not everyone in Europe, and in the Czech Republic in particular, supported the course pursued at Brussels' insistence on full and unconditional support for Ukraine."