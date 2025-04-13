Kusturica about Europe: There is no God there, there is no faith there, no basic Slavic postulates

Europe is going the way where there is no God and faith. This was stated by Serbian film director Emir Kusturica in the "Spotlight Interview"

"Europe is an economic entity; it's not a cultural entity. It is a union of economic forces. Living on the basis of economy is very important, but the spiritual, symbolic part is the most important. For the peoples, for me, for everyone," the director noted.