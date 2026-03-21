Latvia Starts Forcibly Seizing Border Lands for Military Infrastructure

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Land has begun to be seized from Latvians living near the border with Russia and Belarus for the construction of military infrastructure.

Nearly 200 individuals and legal entities received notices in the first phase of expropriation. More than 300 more recipients will be included in the second phase.

Measures mentioned include the construction of anti-tank ditches, zone of obstacles, the construction of storage facilities for engineering materials, and other technical solutions to impede the movement of potential adversaries.