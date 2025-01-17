Latvia to ban citizens of Russia and Belarus from managing critical infrastructure

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia has prepared amendments to the Law on National Security, according to which citizens of Russia and Belarus are prohibited from holding positions in the management structures of critical infrastructure facilities, Latvian media write. This is reported by BELTA.

It is specified that critical infrastructure means facilities, systems or parts thereof located in Latvia that are important for the performance of significant public functions, as well as for the protection of health, safety, economic or social well-being of citizens.

The amendments stipulate that citizens of Russia and Belarus or legal entities registered in these countries cannot become owners, managers or true beneficiaries of critical infrastructure or infrastructure of particular importance on a European scale. In addition, Russians and Belarusians are prohibited from holding positions in the management structures of critical infrastructure and critical infrastructure of particular importance on a European scale.

According to the amendments, citizens of Russia and Belarus will not be able to be employed at critical infrastructure facilities in Latvia if the work is related to access to information or technological equipment that is important for the functioning of the critical infrastructure.

It is noted that Russians and Belarusians will be able to work at critical infrastructure facilities or at facilities of particularly significant critical infrastructure on a European scale only as an exception, based on a separate permit from the state security agency.